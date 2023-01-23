The popular host of Your View on TVC, Morayo Afolabi Brown, broke the piggybanks her children have been using for almost 10 years

Morayo said that she had to take the money out so that they can be exchanged for the new naira note CBN released

Many who reacted to the clip were amazed by the dedication her kids invested into their saving habit

A journalist and the TVC Your View host, Morayo Afolabi Brown, has shared a video of the money her kids have been saving for nearly a decade.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, January 23, the mother said that she broke all their piggybanks. Many N500 and N1000 notes were crumpled on the floor.

The mother said she needed to take the old naira notes to the bank. Photo source: @morayobrown

Source: Instagram

CBN deadline on old naira notes

Morayo stated that she is depositing the money in the bank as some old notes will be phased out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).s

Many people who saw the video were amazed that the children could delay gratification and save for that long.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

moscakery said:

"I can’t even save in a kolo for 2 months without breaking it, such discipline."

sweetbakesandevents said:

"Almost 10 what? The last time I used Kolo was 2020, my husband broke my save and had the mind to use it buy stuffs for me."

princepesa29 said:

"Nigeria is different from other countries in a lot of things. In the UK, even after 20years they will still collect. It is still legal tender of the nation come what may."

boshdesigns said:

"Had to do the same ooo…moved the money to their bank account…but they keep coming to ask me for the money in their piggy bank."

Woman added alligator pepper to piggybank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Anwulika Udanoh, broke her piggybank, revealing that she was finally able to meet her January to April target.

What caught many people's attention was that she put some alligator peppers inside the handmade savings box to protect against sudden disappearance.

In one of her responses to people's comments, she revealed that she started the alligator pepper practice when N90,000 suddenly "disappeared" from the money she was saving and she could not account for it.

Source: Legit.ng