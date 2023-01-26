Regina Daniels has taken to social media once again to show off the billionaire 'doings' her husband Ned Nwoko has been up to

The actress casually showed off the N45m sitting pretty in her account the day before without her knowledge

Mixed reactions have trailed Regina's post with quite a number of netizens pointing out how lucky she is

Young Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has managed once again to scatter the internet with a gesture from her billionaire politician husband Ned Nwoko.

The mum of two on her Instagram story channel revealed that an alert of $100,000 (N45m) was sitting in her account unknown to her.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels post

Source: Instagram

Thanking her husband, the actress revealed that he has a lot of mindblowing 'doings' on his sleeve.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Regina's post

missyportable:

"Regina rest in Jesus name "

booskhi:

"I dont get the point of posting this if you’re truly happy about the funds why do we have to know about it? To validate your happiness ? Cuz I don’t get it o!"

valena62:

"These people are cleaning money. It’s becoming suspicious Abeg."

blessing_nzekwue:

"Let's not lie, she's really a supportive wife."

irenesawyerr:

"I guess her husband tells her to post this every time because I don't understand the relevance. If he didn't like it, she would have stopped.. js."

a_tired_nigerian_:

"This girl is living my life,for once someone made the right decision in this country."

dora_la_hott:

"Regina no get sense the man is stylishly forwarding looted money into her account God save Nigeria "

folathetailor:

"Na you get that song sis "

