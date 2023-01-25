Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has thrown her complete support behind hubby, Prince Odi, who is vying for office ahead of the upcoming elections

The actress took to her Instagram page with a video from a recent campaign outing and she was spotted by his side

Mercy called on fans and followers on social media to cast their vote in favour of her husband and many had mixed reactions in the comment section

Nollywood movie star Mercy Johnson Okojie has joined her hubby, Prince Odi, to officially kick-start the campaign season ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The movie star’s hubby is vying for a seat in the House of Representatives and she has heavily thrown her support behind him.

Mercy Johnson campaigns for hubby. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Battle of Buka Street star shared a video from a recent campaign outing.

Mercy and her husband rocked matching outfits as they met with stakeholders and elder statesmen.

"His message is clear, he is the “Difference”. As usual, the Love and support was massive. House of Representatives is the goal, Abuja Direct is the destination," the movie star captioned her post.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

chinneyloveofficial

"We Dey follow Dey go abj oooo with u oo."

tinaomovo said:

"He spoke so well, those words sounds like they came straight from his heart. I wish you success sir."

ruty3030 said:

"His Voice, the sincerity in his words, the young and vibrant blood that is speaking makes me proud of him!!!! ❤️❤️ You Have my Vote Sir."

princessameenarh said:

"Such a humble man. this year is prolific for him all round. Abuja is the destination."

debby4ose said:

"Abeg if he enter make e work for our constituency ooo."

p_ndcreat0r said:

"Very well presented .The wisdom of God is at work in you. Yes, to new young leaders who know exactly what they are doing.You are favoured and nothing will stand in your way.Amen."

