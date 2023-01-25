Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently played the viral ‘Billionaire onye di cash’ song for her rich husband, Ned Nwoko

Taking to her Snapchat page, the young film star explained that she told her man that the song was made for him

Regina captured Ned’s reaction in the funny video posted online and it also got some netizens talking

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has jumped on the ‘Billionaire’ song trend seeing as it mirrors her lifestyle.

The movie star who has been known to chronicle her life on social media, shared a video of herself playing the viral ‘Billionaire onye di cash’ song for her husband.

In the video, Regina and Ned were in their car when the actress played the song and told her billionaire husband that the track was made for him.

Fans react to funny video of Regina Daniels playing viral 'Billionaire onye di cash' song for Ned Nwoko. Photos: @regina.daniels

Also in the video, Regina captured Ned’s funny reaction. The older man removed his glasses as he tried to listen to the song properly and this got the actress laughing.

She wrote:

“I told my husband that this song was made for him.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels plays viral ‘Billionaire onye di cash’ song for Ned Nwoko

The video of Regina’s banter with her rich husband soon made the rounds on social media and got a lot of netizens talking. Read some of their reactions below:

maryhalimat:

"The song is really for him"

outlandish.moe:

"He removed his glasses to hear the song very well"

nanseycole:

"Na only Regina Daniels don make right decision for this country"

puretemi:

"Na weitn Tinubu for go for be this, I no know why you go chose wahala over enjoyment "

abjluxuryhub:

"It’s really for him. in this life marry who makes you happy o"

mz_delamoore:

"No lies detected"

mrz_bongoz:

"I love how she makes him feel young ❤️ love lives here"

sylvia_zoeee:

"Daddy removed he’s glasses to hear well "

Regina Daniels flaunts stacks of cash from Ned Nwoko

The movie star recently took to her Snapchat page to reveal one of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s grand gestures to her.

In the video, Regina was seen showcasing different bundles of crisp naira notes as she went ahead to explain the story behind it.

According to Regina, her billionaire husband had sent the accountant to bring money to her while she was at a movie set.

