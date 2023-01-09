Actress Mercy Johnson has shared a hilarious video which showed the moment her first child Purity tricked her

In the short clip, the actress who was seen with her last child fell for a video stunt pulled by Purity

The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens as Mercy seemed unaware of her daughter’s action

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has repeatedly shown the great bond that exists between her and her children.

However, she got more than she bargained for in a hilarious video of her and her daughters.

In the clip, Mercy was seen carrying her last child, Divine, while her first child and daughter, Purity pulled a fast one on her.

Purity used a filter that makes people's faces look like that of ‘monkeys’ which was unknown to Mercy Johnson.

While Purity covered by her face, the actress and her last born who were unaware of the game plan showed their faces and it came back with a funny look.

Sharing the video on her TikTok account, Mercy wrote:

“Someone tell Purity to stop this nonsense.”

@rosaliem98:

"I swear that your daughter look exactly like you."

Dady Ose Billi:

"Na so you go be if Tinubu Win."

miraclelevison:

"is the last born look for me, she is like mommy is that you."

Itzroyalrose1:

"U guys ar not taking about the baby’s face."

KIRA:

"The way the baby was looking from one person to the next confuse af."

evelynjimmy♥️♥️:

"I love purity like mad enh seeing purity your seeing her mother one love from Ak.

Jbaby:

" even little Mama collect ."

salustianaetaveno:

"bravo ☺️."

Ochuko :

" don’t worry baby."

Source: Legit.ng