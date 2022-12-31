A video from Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity’s 10th birthday party has been shared by the actress’ hubby Prince Okojie

Different birthday cakes, as well as gifts, were made available, with guests being involved in party games

Netizens sweetly reacted to the video as many continue to pen birthday messages to Mercy Johnson's daughter

The Okojies are still in the mood of celebration as actress Mercy Johnson and her politician husband, Prince Odi Okojie organized a birthday party in honour of their first child, Purity, who turned 10 on Friday, December 30.

Prince Okojie took to his Instagram page to share a video from the lavish birthday party which came with fun moments for the celebrant as well as guests.

Mercy Johnson and her hubby throw a birthday party for their daughter. Credit: @princeodiokojie

Mercy Johnson’s hubby also penned an appreciation message to those who joined his family to celebrate Purity at 10.

“I want to say a very big thank you to all of you who celebrated my “not so little angel” yesterday both those that called in and those that were present physically. My wife and I are grateful,” he wote.

See his post below:

Fans react to video from Purity’s 10th birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nakasumbashabiirah:

"Money money happy birthday Angel."

food_is_artistic:

"Hbd beautiful with her mother's shape ❤️❤️."

ogensimah:

"Happy birthday Purity... How time flies, so she is 10 already."

chinonyemoses5:

"Amen to all the beautiful Prayers, Happy Birthday Purity Many More Years with Good Health, May you Prosper."

nifemadee:

"Continue to live long with good health wisdom knowledge and understanding dear."

jacintaufuomagold:

"OMG!! This is mummy's mini-me!! The resemblance is getting stronger. Happy birthday princess."

hundeyinfm_coach:

"Happy birthday to you darling purity ."

officialwinneronuoha:

"She is a replica of her mom in body and shape."

Mercy Johnson pens sweet message on daughter 1st birthday

In a previous report, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity clocked the milestone age of 10 on December 30, 2022.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mercy wrote:

“Own Her Lord and against the will of any flesh, do that which only you can do in her life......Grateful heart....My Baby is 10....wow @theokojiekids .....My Purity is 10....Awesome God."

