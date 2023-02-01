Nigerian actress Ebube Obi has caused a stir on social media with a video from her gym activities

The actress could be seen engaging in different exercises during an intense workout session as she flexed her muscles

However, netizens who reacted to the video have been divided over her real age as many assumed the actress is still a child because of her small size

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Upcoming actress Ebube Obi has joined the number of Nigerian celebrities who don’t joke with physical exercise as she took to her Instagram page to share a video of her at the gym.

In the video, Ebube was seen engaging in some intense workout sessions as she tried out a treadmill and other gym equipment.

Ebube Obi hits the gym. Credit: @oluebube.obio

Source: Instagram

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“My morning routine from now ”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ebube Obi at the gym

The video has triggered reactions from many of Ebube’s followers especially those who are in doubt about her real age.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, see them below:

dukeofbarking:

"Pls someone should help me out here, is she a baby or adult? I am confused cos she seems a big girl already in all she does ."

breeze__aj:

"You don’t need to force I love who I am to the world. You too young for all this regardless your little age or popularity. Act according to your age. No shade."

favywill25:

"How old is the girl self."

_marts_official:

"No do pass yourself ooo if you no get strength drop am E get why."

neneh_sonnah:

"She’s not a child, she’s 18."

prophetesscoachgraci:

"@brownskin_ellaa you can clearly see this child is not 18. I said what I said and it's not up for debate."

Ebube Obi marks birthday in style

Ebube Obi took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday on August 12, 2022, with some stunning pictures.

In one of her pictures, the small-sized actress donned a blue ball dress with a lace bodice bejewelled with applique.

The flounce of the dress was made with tulle and cinched at the waist with a piece of silver fabric.

Source: Legit.ng