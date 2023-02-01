Gospel musician, Mercy CHinwo, recently took to Instagram with a funny post ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebration

However, the musician also accompanied her post with a personal photo and many were quick to spot the difference in her looks

Some of her followers didn’t hesitate to mention her growing baby bump while others sent in early congratulatory messages

Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo has given social media users something to talk about after sharing a photo post on Instagram.

The singer made a hilarious reference to the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration but her followers were interested in more pressing matters.

Womb watchers notice Mercy Chinwo's baby bump. Photo: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Mercy’s followers couldn’t help but notice her growing baby bump and the evident difference in the size of her nose.

Check out her photo post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Without hesitation, the singer’s fans flooded her comment section with early congratulatory messages while concluding that she is expecting her first child already.

Read some comments sighted below:

nwekej20 said:

"Congratulations dear sis, l see double blessings from God."

sharon_empire50 said:

"Omo mercy don get belle I can see it already her nose don dey wide."

real__ogo said:

"You wan confuse us with your oversized jacket but we have double eyes congratulations nwanyioma."

bigaunty_wears said:

"Congratulations u pregnant."

Sandra__billion said:

"Congratulations our baby will soon be here."

asa_somto said:

"Congrats mama, double blessings."

ladygallant_ijelenwanyi1 said:

"Womb watchers. This was how una take frustrate my life after few months of marriage. Congratulations everywhere. What is you pple's business with whether she get belle or not. Very unnecessary congratulations. Nansense"

sefi_oma said:

"You are already carrying a blessing inside of you, congratulations in advance."

