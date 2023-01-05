Nollywood actor Kunle Remi is one of the best actors out of Nigeria at the moment, and to many, he is described as the perfect embodiment of what a Yoruba demon should look like

Legit.ng recently spoke with Kunle, and we asked how some questions about his personality and how he gets to portray the numerous characters and roles he plays in movies

During the interview, he also gave an insight into the role he played in Toyin Abraham's December 2022 blockbuster movie Ijakumo

Nigerian actor and designated Nollywood playboy Kunle Remi recently shared his thoughts about some things ranging from movies, roles, most challenging characters and his favourite meal during a chat.

Kunle Remi during his interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons revealed his admiration for colleague and movie producer Toyin Abraham and why he enjoys working with her.

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi shares his most challenging movie role yet. Photo credit: @kunleremiofficial

The Saro actor talked about his role on Ijakumo and why it was pretty challenging for him and a different kettle of fish compared to Anikulapo.

He said:

"The first thing about playing the pastor role in Ijakumo is that it is not who I am. And it wasn't a role that was quite natural to me, so it was challenging. However, any role that isn't me is usually challenging. But the truth is, It was extremely challenging playing Pastor Jide."

Experience working with Toyin Abraham

"This is not my first, nor second or even third time working with Toyin Abraham; however, this is my first time playing a lead on her project. She's an amazing person and a fantastic producer always. I enjoyed every bit of working with her."

"It is time to tell our stories, and we're doing it" - Kunle Remi

Kunle, during the chat, refused to share which party he supported during the recently passed elections and rather asked people to tell their stories. while at the same time, he noted that it was back to base for him.

"Elections have come and gone, it is back to base, factory settings. It is tell for us creatives to tell our stories, the African stories. No one can tell our stories better than us. Be it epic or contemporary or even a story about the just concluded elections tell it."

When we asked what he has in store for his fans for 2023, he said:

"Bro, I am always working so I can't count how many things to tell my fans to expect. Just know that I would continue to serve it as it is hot."

