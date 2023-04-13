A Nigerian man has narrated how a once antagonistic class captain in JSS1 turned out to be his life partner

He said that back in junior secondary school, she hated him because he was short and troublesome

He recalled how she listed him among the noisemakers in class despite that he was not in school that day

A Nigerian man, @Hon_Danjo, has melted hearts with his beautiful love story as he replied to a netizen who urged couples to share how they met their other half.

@Hon_Danjo whose marriage will be five years old by October 2023 said that he and his wife were classmates back in JSS1 and that she was the class captain.

He said that she hated him because he was short and troublesome. Photo Credit: @Hon_Danjo

He said that she did not like him from the onset and mocked him one particular time he brought eko and moin moin to school for lunch.

@Hon_Danjo added that she hated him because of his shortness and that he was troublesome. The hatred was so much that she penned his name as one of the noisemakers in class on a day he was absent from school.

Years after that particular act of hers got him canned, they are happily married with two kids. He wrote:

"She was the class captain when we were in JSS1. Mocked me for bringing Eko and MoinMoin to school for lunch. Hates me because I was short&troublesome. One day, I was sent home for school fees so was not in school. Teacher told her to write noisemakers list. She wrote my name x100

"I wasnt allowed to explain to the teacher that I wasn’t in school. how can I be a noisemaker. They flogged me like thief. Met her years later, and we kicked it off. I have been flogging her since then, I have two beautiful receipts to show for it."

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@ObajeGodsMight said:

"It happened to me in my sec school, mine was one senior prefect. she liked me like mad.

"This is a very good life experience for you. I pray more of God's blessings upon you and your family."

@Wanna_SBWA said:

"What a beautiful love story, these kids would enjoy some good stories when they grown. She writing ur name on the list even when you weren’t in school should tell you that you stuck on her mind lol(might be for the right or wrong reasons) but you there. Your kids are beautiful."

@Ayo_bami007 said:

"Eko and moi-moi does not mean you are poor.

"It's our own bread & tea.

"Nigerians downgrade themselves by not appreciating their culture.

"Making moi-moi now is a luxury.

"That being said, I'm happy you are married with the love of your life."

@Vickyforchrist said:

"This has to be the most hilarious love story on net. I think you should call the teacher that flogged you that day to re-explain to him/her. The kids are so cute. May God keep them."

Source: Legit.ng