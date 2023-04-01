Popular actor Kunle Remi announced on his Instagram page that he's off the market, with his colleague Sophie Alakija as his bride

Fans and colleagues of the movie star refused to believe him, seeing as he posted the photo on April 1, April Fool's day

The fact that another colleague Timini Egbuson showed in the photo made it clear to netizens that Remi tried to fool them

Kunle Remi decided to play the April Fool's joke on his fans and colleagues, but his attempt failed on arrival.

Sharing a photo with his colleague Sophie Alakija in a setting that looked like a traditional wedding, the actor revealed that he's off the market.

Kunle Remi tries to fool netizens Photo credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Timini Egbuson, another colleague, was seen in the photo with a huge smile, confirming that the photo was taken from a wedding scene on a movie set.

Kunle Remi captioned his mischievous post with:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Off the market "

See the post below:

Reactions to Kunle Remi's post

king_said01:

"Yimu! Senior bachelor of the federal republic"

kaffydance:

" true true the market don off!"

beverly_osu:

"Which market Abeg back in line and do thingzzz "

candicemodiselle:

"*looks at today’s date on my calendar* "

sharonooja:

"You know better olodo "

stannze:

"Awwwww congratulations the only fhing now be say, people no believe "

goldville_asooke_beads:

"E no enter timini is the first red flag then couples outfit is not matching abeg"

soyoufoundeve:

" president of “still in the market” association. Na your shop big pass sef "

deyemitheactor:

"Pele o marketer! Mscheeeew! "

topetedela:

"Congratulations mahn! Wishing you a blissful union filled with fhingzzzzzzzzzzzz! "

mofeduncan:

"Offside. Offset. Officiating Minister. Say na “Off the market.” C’mon commut ya hand there!!!!"

nneka_ruth:

"The kujus again? Kunle, u re not just in the d market..ur stall is the first from the entrance "

roxyantak:

"On April 1st :man-gesturing-ok::skin-tone-4:… fine picture though."

Nini speechless, almost flees as Saga surprises her with proposal

It appeared yet another Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) couple managed to join a growing list that has the likes of Bambam, Teddy A, Khafi and Gedoni on it.

Photos and a video of ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemates Saga and Nini, flooded the internet community.

The viral video captured the moment Saga led his woman into a beautifully decorated room and proceeded to go on his knees and pop the big question.

Source: Legit.ng