Nollywood actor Kunle Remi botches his famous onscreen persona, playboy, in the new Kunle Afolayan movie Anikulapo

Remi was the lead actor in the movie, alongside actress Bimbo Ademoye, who played the role of the love of his life Olori Arolake

Kunle revealed during a chat with Legit.ng that the biggest challenge while playing Saro was that he had to speak Yoruba all through

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi is the man with the power of resurrection, which can bring the dead back to life; that's not entirely true.

Saro, the lead character played by Kunle Remi in the movie Anikulapo is the man who can bring the dead back to life.

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi talks about his role in Anikulapo, a film by Kunle Afolayan. Photo credit: @kunleremiofficial

The actor during a recent chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa spoke about his experience playing the role of Saro in Kunle Afolayan's latest movie.

Although it was an excellent experience, Kunle revealed his most significant challenge in playing the role. He said:

"I had to speak Yoruba all through, not just any type of Yoruba but the proper native one, which is the Oyo empire's Yoruba; It was very physical. However, first thing first is that every character is challenging because its not me, I'm not playing myself, so I see every character as a challenge it is just that the grade is different."

Breaking free of stereotypical roles

About finally getting to break out of the stereotypical character of always playing the fine boy, Kunle said:

"I think this role came at the right time, and I absolutely gave everything to it, and I am looking forward to seeing how people would accept it and react to it."

Remi noted that it wasn't challenging for him at all to switch from his popular lover boy, playboy roles to his character in Anikulapo. He said:

"I'm an actor, so I would do whatever it takes for me to become whoever I need to become because I'm an actor and very good one at that"

This is my first epic

The actor also spoke about what it feels like getting to do his very first epic movie and what challenges he faced doing a thorough Yoruba movie.

"Everything was challenging from reading the script, to doing a fully fledged Yoruba project, up until getting on set, filming for 42-days, a whole lot went into it, and everything in it's own phase was challenging. I can also say it was very physical, it was very emotional, it was whole trip on a different level that I haven't experienced for a long time."

Remi also revealed that he sweated, cried, and bled, all while making the movie, and that was how much he invested into bringing his character to life.

He also spoke about what it was like acting with Bimbo Ademoye; he replied, saying she's the love of my life. While also revealing that they both had a happy ending in the movie.

