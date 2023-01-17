Nollywood's Kunle Remi shocked many after he revealed the 'initiation rites' he was informed about before joining the industry

The actor revealed how he met an entertainer who wanted him to 'bend' and assured him that after that, he would be driving a Benz the following week

A lot of Nigerians couldn't help but speak up after the shocking interview, even music executive Don Jazzy made a case for upcoming stars

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Before joining the industry, Kunle Remi was informed by an entertainer who was introduced to him by a friend that he hasn't paid his dues.

While speaking in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the actor noted that the entertainer he met kept mentioning names to show how well-connected he is.

Kunle Remi made a shocking revelation during an interview. Photo credit: @nedu_wazobiafm/@kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Remi then went on to reveal that he was told by the man to 'bend over' and it suddenly almost seemed like a good idea with the way it was painted.

To make matters worse, the actor was presented with a candle and a jar of oil to 'pave the way'.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The entertainer then assured Remi that by the time he checks, and all is well between them, he would be driving a Benz by the following week.

Watch the video below:

Don Jazzy, other Nigerians react to the video

donjazzy:

"Now wey you don blow boss. You for tell us the person o so that we can make sure he doesn’t molest innocent young upcoming people like that o."

beverly_osu:

"These Industreetz is WILD BUT I’m not surprised."

magnitofreshout:

"Sleep don comot for my eye."

omidanthriftshop:

"The entertainment industry.....I hope upcoming artist can learn from this."

frenchsiri:

"The facts that you people think it’s a new thing is funny, how on earth will someone shoot just a set of movie and have so much luxury in a short period of time ‍♂️you guys are screaming that it’s happening In Lagos , you need to go to the East and watch out for more."

tahmani_clothing:

"When you dey see them buy house buy luxury cars...you go dey wonder na only this acting dey pay so..there are more doings going on."

nene_george:

"Unfortunately this is true . They told my friend exact same thing. I have the picture of the ogaydimma guy, very prominent Nigerian in the fashion industry. Very sad indeed."

cutteyeka:

"Lies! Stop lying this never happen."

Yomi Casual places heavy curses on himself as he finally reacts to gay rumours

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual, blew hot on social media over gay rumours about him.

Some social media users had claimed he liked other men after an anonymous blog posted about an unnamed married celebrity who fell into that category.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite addressed the issue and explained why he decided to no longer keep quiet about it.

Source: Legit.ng