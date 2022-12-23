Nollywood celebrity couple, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef, have continued to celebrate their union on social media

The actress shared more photos of herself with her man to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

The couple rocked matching white outfits in the photos and some netizens noted that Mo Bimpe looked pregnant

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe, gave fans more reasons to gush over their union after they posted more photos online.

The Nollywood couple’s marriage clocked one on December 22, 2022, and to celebrate, they flooded their social media timelines with pictures.

Mo Bimpe took to her official Instagram page to share more loved-up photos of herself with her man and it got a lot of people talking.

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe spark pregnancy rumours with new photos. Photos: @mo_bimpe

In the snaps, the movie star and her man both rocked matching white outfits as they posed in a background decorated with brown balloons.

Mo Bimpe appeared to stir pregnancy rumours with the photos as netizens seemed to think she looked like she was with child.

See the photos below:

Fans gush over Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef’s wedding anniversary photos

Shortly after the actress posted the lovely snaps online, a number of fans took to her comment section to gush over them. Some of them however noted that Mo Bimpe looked pregnant and started to congratulate the couple.

Read some of their comments below:

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates wife on anniversary

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on how Lateef Adedimeji shared a picture of himself and his wife together on Instagram as he expressed how blessed and lucky, he was to be in union with her.

He continued by letting her know the influence she had on his life and how she added more meaning to his existence.

Lateef thanked his wife for constantly bringing out the best in him and promised to love her for eternity.

