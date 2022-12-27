Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has taken to social media with a special post celebrating the season

The mother of one rocked a similar outfit with her daughter, Imade, in beautiful photos shared on her Instagram page

Many followers and well-wishers flooded the comment section with lovely remarks for the mother and daughter

Singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently took to social media with an adorable photo post as she wished her followers a happy celebration.

Sophia and her only daughter, Imade Adeleke, donned red outfits as they posed for the camera in the heartwarming holiday photos.

Sophia Momodu shares family Christmas photos.

Source: Instagram

“Compliments of the season! We wish everyone a holiday season filled with love,” Sophia captioned the post.

One of the photos shared captured the mother and daughter staring at each other while another saw Imade giving her mum a soft kiss on the head.

See her post below:

Social media users react

mariecardie0622 said:

"Being waiting all day my lady. Merry Christmas to you Mama Imade, may you always have reasons to smile this year and beyond, Amen."

liyah_makus said:

"U look so cute may God continue to bless you and provide for u to take care of imade❤️"

kemimagaji said:

"Hot Mama Imade Adeleke. God bless mother and daughter. Happy New Year in advance Queen and Princess Adeleke. I love you so much. God bless you."

real_sophia_lovers said:

"In the year 2023 we are celebrating you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ we love you ."

naxibella01 said:

"If you have been waiting for Sophia to post immade picture with her gather her for selfie."

itz_temmyqueen said:

"Abeg make una leave road her excellency Miss Sophia and her excellency miss Adeleke wan pass, who deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeey la’ hot."

mizbrown_2022 said:

"Our no 1, Our madam Nd our queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ no any body praying for ur downfall na him/she go fall ‍♂️olorun merry Xmas Nd happy new year in advance."

abimbola_bilewu said:

"Davido dey come back no worry."

