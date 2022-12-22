Nollywood lovebirds Adetola Abdullateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade recently marked their first year of marriage

The star actor does not hold back in telling the world how grateful he is to have begun the journey with his beautiful partner.

Lateef highlighted how his wife has become a strong pillar in life and assured her of his everlasting love

Popular Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, December 22, 2022.

The actor shared a picture of himself and his wife together on Instagram as he expressed how blessed and lucky, he was to be in union with her.

Yoruba actor Lateef Adedimeji celebrates one year wedding anniversary with his wife Adebimpe Oyebade Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

He continued by letting her know the influence she had on his life and how she added more meaning to his existence.

Lateef thanked his wife for constantly bringing out the best in him and promised to love her for eternity.

" It’s a year already , still standing strong because forever is the deal .Alhamdulilah Robil Alamin . May Allah be praised. Like the sun , thought of your rises with me every morning, only to rest with me as I lay my head to sleep in the middle of the night and I am never tired of it .May his mercy and blessings never depart from us . Thank you for the peace you bring , thank you for your subtleness , thank you for taking care of this big baby even when you are suppose to be the baby . Thank you for making me work on myself , thank you for discorvering alot that I don’t even see in myself , you have constantly bring out the best in me Rahmah . I just want to let you know that loving you is so sweet , if I have to marry you again and again, be rest assured that Ade will do it again and again with you . Happy anniversary to us my love . May Allah never forsake us .I love you sweetheart @mo_bimpe"

See Lateef Adedimeji's post serenading his wife as they celebrate their first anniversary together:

Lateef Adedimeji's Fans and colleagues celebrate with him and his wife on their first anniversary

@lindaosifo:

"Happy Anniversary. More blessings"

@realanitajoseph:

"Congratulations my favorite ones. May you receive all the good things in stock for you Amen."

@bintaayomogaji

Happy Anniversary dear. May Almighty Allah continue to Bless your union."

@jideawobona:

"Alhamdulilahi… God won’t forsake you both on this journey, it shall be more fruitful and fulfilling ."

@yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"Congratulations my people. Happy wedding anniversary. May Allah continue to bless, guide and protect your home."

@nikkycrowncasual:

"Happy anniversary to my favorite people. May Almighty Allah’s Rahma, ibadah,mufeedah,sekkinah,nur continue to be with you both in good health and wealth. May you celebrate more of it in this dunniya. Wish you both the best in life, congratulations."

@bakkyadeoye:

"Congratulations on ur first wedding anniversary. It’s a union made in heaven to last till eternity plus 1. Continue to enjoy marital bliss and best of fun."

Source: Legit.ng