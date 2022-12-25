Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, recently left many fans smiling after he surprised his fiancee, Temi Otedola

The music star surprised the billionaire’s daughter with a bouquet of flowers, balloons and champagne ahead of her first stage play performance

The sweet video made the rounds on social media and left many fans gushing over the sweet couple

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi and his relationship with Temi Otedola is in the news again after he gave her a sweet surprise.

The music star made sure to surprise Temi with thoughtful gifts ahead of her first stage play performance.

The billionaire’s daughter had announced earlier that she will be appearing on stage for the first time and her man made sure to encourage her with gifts.

Fans gush over video of Mr Eazi surprising Temi Otedola before her first stage play. Photos: @tega_salubi (Tiktok)

Eazi sent Temi a bouquet of pink flowers, a bottle of champagne and pink and silver balloons.

The surprise was presented to Temi by a team of people and her sweet reaction was captured on video. Before being told who the surprise was from, the young lady noted that she already knew who it was.

She also read the note attached to the flowers and was seen gushing over what was written in it.

See the viral video below:

Nigerians gush over video of Mr Eazi’s surprise to Temi Otedola

A number of netizens no doubt felt couple goals over the video of Mr Eazi’s surprise to Temi and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

susuberry_eventplanner247:

"They are such sweethearts in their family. Femi otedola & wife are so blessed"

bobbleyofficial:

"Love is sweeter when money is involved… Helloooooooo"

chiimamaka:

"Talk about intentional men"

lytskinjoy:

"Beautiful to watch I love love❤️"

enechelsea:

"She's so lucky…"

amkze:

"Skin like milk"

growwithpurity:

"Love + money=== soft life."

kikistreat:

"Cuppy go do her own watch out."

lyn4shizzle:

"My favorite Otedola "

wi_ggle:

"Love doesn’t cost a dime"

msverachidera:

"This is so thoughtful, oh how I love proactive thinking cos I'm that way too.❤️"

