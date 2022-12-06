Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared stunning pictures on her social media timeline showing her location as Lagos

Regina couldn’t help but gush about her body as she described herself as a thick chick while slaying in a lovely outfit

The actress’ pictures stirred mixed reactions; while some gushed about the pictures, others accused her of using photo editing apps

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels was in Lagos state and decided to bless her fans and followers with cute pictures.

Regina Daniels, who slayed in a lovely outfit, flaunted her body as she described herself as a thick chick.

Regina Daniels calls herself a thick chick. Credit: @reginadaniels

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, the actress, who is married to Nigerian businessman Ned Nwoko, wrote:

“Thick chick Lagos pls be nice.”

See her post below:

Mixed reactions trail Regina Daniels’ new pictures

Some netizens pointed out changes in Regina's pictures as they claim she used photo editing applications.

See them below:

mummzyyy:

"Me if I say ar no want that hair na lie love from Africa ❤️."

anisworld_ani:

"Best body."

lovee_shande:

"Oga wife❤️."

mondes_cons:

"God abeg o, how can I be crushing on another man’s wife you fine!"

theveeonly:

"Our mummy gina ❤️."

starstudded01:

"Billionaire's wife, i always admire your beauty."

jossanni1:

"this life not everyone is meant to suffer. I like you."

official_vivianlove:

"You just Dey hot ❤️❤️❤️."

adesewa_chocolaty:

"Lol nA app you use I sabi the app madam una just de like to deceive people with una yeye editing."

empress_ewa_1:

"@sexy_dj_cass check the bathroom door closely , u will know."

ehis_perfect:

"@adesewa_chocolaty seriously !!!! Human beings."

_rutth___:

"@adesewa_chocolaty tell me the app Biko its very necessary."

Ned Nwoko says he is serving Nigeria by marrying more than one wife

Meanwhile, actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, in a report via Legit.ng made a statement about men in the southern part of the country.

Nwoko claimed southern men who stay away from polygamy are contributing to prostitution in the country.

According to the Nigerian businessman and politician, an average southern man has one wife but many girlfriends

Ned said:

"The average southern man has only one wife, but many girlfriends also, and he is spending his money on the girlfriends; sometimes even more than on his wife.”

