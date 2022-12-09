Big Brother Naija reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-Cee recently left her fans gushing with love

The Double Wahala ex-housemate uploaded some new photos sporting a stylish yellow dress

In other BBNaija gist, Level Up star, Amaka got her fans excited after she posted photos of her in an all-black ensemble

The year 2022 saw Cee-Cee minimize her presence on social media but this certainly did not stop her from slaying occasionally.

Real name, Cynthia Nwadiora, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star is unarguably one of the most stylish stars to ever come out of the show.

Photos of the reality star. Credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

She reminds fans just how true this is with her latest Instagram post.

In the latest uploads, the curvaceous brand influencer poses for some snapshots in a gorgeous mini-dress look.

The yellow dress which features a side draping is known as the 'Ijeoma Shirt Dress' from Nigerian fashion brand, Emmy Kasbit.

According to Industrie Africa, it retails for N189,000.

Cee-Cee paired the dress with some open-toe shoes and carried a cute black purse to compliment it.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fans compliment Cee-Cee's new look

berbiedoll:

"Legs for days."

sharonobong:

"Spartans miss you."

juaphie:

"It’s giving 10/10!!!"

theokem_:

"Best in styling. Love you."

_obaaku_ewurama:

"Cynthia Nwadiora The Prototype."

ngalakwesiliekwesi:

"That last slide is everything full option baby everything on point."

0j_uchay:

"Finally wallpaper don set."

mimi_gabby:

"Omalicha❤️❤️❤️ fashion godjust give me 5 minutes to your wardrobe bikonu"

oma_originals_:

"She’s back."

princessccynthia:

"Legs for generations."

seddiesnowz:

"My baby girl you're perfect to the core Have missed you so much❤️"

hussyqueen:

"Hot Babe ♥️❤️"

The heat provider: BBNaija star Amaka serves it hot in daring black leather ensemble

If there is one thing about Amaka that has changed since leaving the Big Brother Naija show, it is definitely her sense of style.

The Level Up star has been spotted rocking daring and flirty looks that appear more sophisticated and classy.

She recently took to her Instagram page of over 300k followers to share some new photos in which she undoubtedly dropped jaws.

