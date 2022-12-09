Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is a stunning woman, and she shine in literally anything she has on

The movie star got her fans and colleagues drooling over a video of her in a beautiful white wedding dress

Osas' post comes after BBNaija star Angel took to Twitter to declare that the actress is the most beautiful woman in Nigeria

Popular Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro set the internet on fire with a video showing off her gorgeous body and beauty.

The actress decided to become a muse and looked stunning in a well detailed white wedding gown and veil.

Osas Ighodaro shares stunning video Photo credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

The most interesting part of the actress' post is the fact that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Angel sparked reactions on social media with a tweet affirming that Osas is the most beautiful woman in Nigeria.

See Osas' post below:

Nigerians gush over Osas

thisisdammie:

"My gorgeous babyyyyyyyy"

cnf_official011:

"You will make a beautiful bride "

_adaobiii:

"Your so beautiful osasssssss❤️"

_senator_tutu:

"Like you’re effortlessly beautiful and Perfect oh Jesus "

mozambique_pur:

"The most beautiful girl "

preeetty_face:

"My heart just almost came out from my mouth❤️"

tzfemmybaby:

"Best in Beauty ❤️"

preciaragold:

"I watched your interview with Lilian and I must say, I Love you even more❤️. You are a Superwoman and I cannot to get like you one day"

_nkaee:

"This lady is tooooo fine❤️❤️pretty gorgeous what adjectives again"

anita_okoye:

"A Queen!!! "

glamm_by_lizz:

"U made me almost dropped my fone wen I saw the first caption …. U look beautiful mama."

Wizkid grabs Osas Ighodaro’s waist

There’s no denying that singer Wizkid’s friendship with Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has come a long way.

The curvaceous actress was among those who flew down to New York City for Wizkid’s highly anticipated Madison Square Garden (MSG) show.

An overhyped Ighodaro made sure to meet her friend backstage after the show and join him in celebrating the special moment.

A video shared on her Instastory channel captured the moment the singer wrapped his arm around her waist and muttered words that made her bust into a fit of laughter.

