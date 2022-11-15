Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is in the news again over what his detractors have said about him

Taking to his page, the movie star shared a video of himself warning people not to bring him bad news on things that have been said about him

According to Yul, he is interested in business calls or things that will bring him money and nothing else

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, recently addressed his detractors on social media and the people helping them spread their news.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the father of five shared a video where he warned people not to call him to give him bad news.

According to Yul, people will always talk and they must be left to do so. However, he is only interested in calls that can make him money, help others or make the world a better place.

In his words:

“Listen, don’t call me to tell me bad news, don’t call to tell me negative news, what they said about me, I don’t care. People must talk, allow people to talk. Call me and tell me we have business to do that is going to give us money, call me and tell me there’s something we can do to make the world a better place, call me and tell me there’s something we can do to raise others and make other people happy and give them a better life, then you’ve got me. Any other thing that is not that, take it and get out.”

Internet users react as Yul Edochie warns people not to call him with bad news

After the actor shared his video online, netizens shared their observations. Some noted that it seemed Yul had started to live in his car because the video was made there. Read some of their comments below:

iamireneije:

"Yul now sleeps in his car now o,ehy yah o,it’s not easy o,but meanwhile his stolen wife from mr Obasi sha blocked me o for speaking my mind,she said she’s unbothered but still bothered by her conscience,followed her becos of gboso gboose."

oranyeluregina:

"Hmmmmm motor don be ur house now, no peace for the wicked."

jossynme:

"Then it is okay to call you to speak on how to make your real wife and kids happy. Start from there Yul before you try to make the world happy. You leave May, a refined, beautiful Engr, mother of your kids and wife of 18 years to follow a secondary school drop out, an uncouth fellow, a public property. This can't be ordinary! God abeg o."

ebere.chimaobi:

"Keep faking it.... We know you are really depressed."

pellannaji:

"In the meantime May is soaring, Winning only and you are here making videos. Yul stop please."

karemona9:

"Pretender, you say, you don’t care about what the people is talking about you , so how come you’re depressed posting unnecessary things and quoting rubbish "

