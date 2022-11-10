Popular actor Yul Edochie has caused quite a stir by calling himself the finest man in Nigeria after he shared a photo

The filmmaker's post attracted mixed reactions, but nothing prepared Nigerians for Bobrisky's reaction

The crossdresser who recently gushed over the father of five dropped a lovestruck emoji

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky got people questioning his motive and hunger for clout with a recent move on social media.

The effeminate celebrity dropped a lovestruck emoji after popular filmmaker and actor Yul Edochie shared a new photo.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky gushes over Yul Edochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie in the caption of his new photo called himself the finest man in Nigeria.

According to reports, the crossdresser had earlier taken to his page to gush over how much of a good man the actor is despite the marital mess he has been in.

See the exchange below:

"Finest man in Nigeria. Effortlessly."

bobrisky222:

""

See posts below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's gesture

richardorichy12345:

"Lol them they deceive u ok.....u fine for where..... brother u no they top 1 million for Lagos talkless of Nigeria."

amyokpala:

"Check the intergrity of people that claps and cheer you up, it's a better judge of who you are."

officialolosuberry:

"3rd wife Loading "

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Bobrisky and chasing clout every 3 eke market days "

joanodenu:

"Bob just wants to trend again cos market nor dey "

etabuno_gbubemi_igbe:

"Clout meets Cloutina "

shop_essentials.ng:

" Bobby friendship wey no de ever sweet can’t wait for the after result."

biancachiamaka:

"Yul don Dey enter senior man eyes "

misterbronx05:

"She has, Sorry he has always had a crush on him."

kokoeka_5:

"Oga rest abeg, you no get joy you just dey pretend, no peace for the wicked, retrace your step or you keep wallowing in regrets."

Yul Edochie says he was accused of sleeping with Bobrisky

Nigerians on social media are still not taking things easy with Yul Edochie.

The Nollywood actor who has managed to remain in the news since his infamous second marriage to actress Judy Austin, once again sparked reactions online.

In his latest YouTube video, the movie star recounted how Nigerians responded to him over a birthday post in honour of crossdresser, Bobrisky.

