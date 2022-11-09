Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi, is in the news again after a video call with a friend from prison

The celeb, who was recently sentenced to 11 years,in jail for fraud, was seen laughing and joking with his friend on the call

The video soon went viral online and stirred a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians as they shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi, has steadily remained on the lips of fans despite his jail time in America for fraud.

The socialite caused a fresh online buzz after he video-called a Nigerian friend all the way from prison.

The friend then shared the clip on social media and it stirred a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians.

Video trends of Hushpuppi in prison as he calls Nigerian friend from jail. Photos: @Hushpuppi, @lindaikejiblog

In the clip, Hushpuppi was heard laughing and joking with his friend. The socialite joked with his friend on whether he looked good or not.

He continued smiling for the camera while checking himself out and noted that he did not want to pi*ss the judge off at all. Hush also added that he was going to apply something on his lips so that it would look pink, and then he would appear meek in court so as not to annoy the judge.

In his words:

“The judge go think sey I fine? How my teeth? I no wan pis*s the judge off at all. I don apply this thing, make my red lips…”

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react to viral video of Hushpuppi calling friend from prison

The clip didn’t take long to trend on social media and it got people talking. Read some of their comments below:

prettiesofia2021:

"Las las Freedom is priceless ….he won’t tell you what he’s feeling Deep inside…"

hoyeyhemi:

"He won't complete the 11 years sentence, I'm so sure of that. Once he's of good behavior, he'll be out within 2-3 years."

familydoctor_blog:

"This guy don accept his fate and move on with life in prison. He is 40 now by the time he is out, he will be 51 years old. That is a chunk of life wasted behind bar."

de_vibes_angel:

"Na this him friend go put am for trouble nau! Why posting online?"

rhukieee:

"He is obviously still living well"

nwachukwunkechioputa8:

"The guy na cruise even inside jail. Looking at his face you can tell he believes he will come out stronger. And that will carry him through. I wish him well."

9_cayenne_11:

"In federal jails (in America) they allow the inmates to do video calls with their friends and family. Hushpuppi can not get in trouble for this. The friend only recorded the device he was talking to Hush on that has nothing to do with Hush, hush may not even known that the friend was recorded it."

iamchizobar:

"Even inside prison baba still dey catch cruise"

diamondnnenna:

"See as him fine inside prison "

US court gives final verdict on Hushpuppi over fraud

Ramon Abbas, a popular Nigerian socialite and internet sensationalist, aka Hushpuppi, bagged 11 years of imprisonment over fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi was jailed by the United States Central District Court in California.

However, the internet sensationalist will have to spend only 9 years because he had already spent 2 years in the US prison.

Source: Legit.ng