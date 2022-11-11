Popular media personality and TVC's Your View host, Morayo Brown, has caused quite a stir on social media with her post

Brown, in her statement, revealed that in the institution of marriage, some women need long-term exit plans

The TV host also added that no man is worth having high blood pressure over

Popular media personality Morayo Brown is of the opinion that even though it is not easy, it is possible for some women to have long-term exit plans from their marriages.

The Your View TV host added that women need to know when to move on as no man is worth having high blood pressure over.

Morayo Brown stirs reactions with her recent post Photo credit: @morayobrown

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to Morayo's post

jaymjay19:

"People are misinterpreting her ! I think as a woman even in marriage have a life don’t loose yourself in essence have ur own money shld incase! Cos most women are left shattered and left with nothing cos the said husband is their life insurance."

veke_toria:

"Going into marriage with a plan to leave?? How will it work then???"

efe_chesterfield:

"Don’t have an exit plan. Don’t project your mediocre reality of marriage unto others. Marriage is not designed to be left. Divorce is not normal. It is not right to go into marriage with the pre-perception of running out. If that’s the case, then don’t get married, and don’t make those plans."

love_yours_007:

"It’s funny how women always tend to nail men to be the problem of failed marriages. Men, Know your worth and don’t let our misguided generational women make you feel like the world revolve around them. ✌"

xlyteofficial:

"Notice how she said “some”, don’t go and leave your marriage over minor disputes because you’re heavy on feminism. As long as there’s no form of abuse, fight for your marriage."

