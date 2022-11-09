Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu was seen in a viral video calling on some individuals to go to the police station to report themselves

The video, which seems to be old, showed Portable, who was visibly angry, making threats while adding that he had left the individuals to the law to take its course

Portable’s viral video has further sparked reactions online as some netizens couldn’t help but feel for him

Nigerian street king Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, is currently making headlines over a viral video which showed him groaning amid reports of his vandalized range rover.

In the video, which appears to be an old one, Portable mentioned the name of some individuals he said would hear from him while adding he knows them and didn’t do them badly despite what they have done to him in the past.

Portable says his car has been vandalised.

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner further called on the individuals to report themselves to the police station, as he wanted the law to take its course.

In his words which were a mix of English and Yoruba language, Portable said:

"You go collect, I know all of them, I see them i no do bad, I no wicked them, I have left you with the government, go the station and report yourself. I am going to the Police station in Sango Ota (Ogun state), All my motor dem don spoil am."

See the video below:

Netizens react as Portable blows hot

See the reactions below:

shangeorgefilms:

"Kaiii, this is painful."

bakarezhainab:

"Mabinu my dia ."

stephanny_xx:

"It’s actually very unfair , that’s a lot of money he’ll use to fix it."

tifeade_

"His attitude aside, what those guys did to his car is not cool at all."

tkinzystar:

"But why would they burst his glass??? No good na."

queen_nma222:

"But why are they always hurting this guy I don’t think it’s his fan that did this one ‘, na person send people wey run am cause they always want to see him in pains too bad tho."

Portable fights dirty after his range rover was vandalised

Legit.ng reported how Portable was seen in a video enraged and ready to exchange blows with some concert-goers after his car was vandalised.

The singer's SUV Range Rover was in a bad state in the viral video, with the back windscreen completely shattered while other parts of the car were also destroyed.

A visibly angry Portable could be seen in the video shovelling and pushing people around him as he protested and called out his attacks to face him instead of destroying his car.

