Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said Tinubu was able to get the ruling APC's presidential ticket because of "A game"

The senator representing Enugu East on the platform of the PDP added that the APC flagbearer has paid his dues over the years

Despite being a PDP chieftain, Nnamani's name was included in the recently released list of members of Tinubu's campaign council

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the “A game” of Bola Tinubu got him the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections.

Nnamani who is the senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly said this in a thread of tweets on Wednesday, September 28.

Senator Nnamani, PDP chieftain, commented on how Asiwaju Bola Tinubu clinched the APC presidential ticket against all odds. Photo credits: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain and former governor of Enugu state added that Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, paid his dues for years through his performance as a politician.

“Tinubu paid his dues over decades, performing creditably in governance and politics. With an A-Game, they could not wrestle it from him. He got worried, sounded the alarm for his troops, Shettima and others rallied,” Nnamani tweeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Decades of hard work, patience, resilience and tenacity paid off. The rest is history. When you shift power to Yoruba, you don’t go to Kwara or Kogi, you go to the south-west.”

Nnamani reacts as his name appears on Tinubu's campaign council list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Nnamani described Tinubu as his “friend, brother and colleague”.

He stated this on Tuesday, September 27, while reacting to the question from a Twitter user, Henry Shield (@henryshield) on whether or not he is working for Tinubu after his name was included in the 422-man list of the APC presidential campaign council.

In his reaction, Nnamani said he is a loyal member of the PDP and he is campaigning for his party.

Tinubu's campaign list: APC defends inclusion of PDP senator Nnamani's name

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Senator Nnamani as a member of Tinubu's presidential campaign council is not a mistake.

In a statement on Monday, September 26, Onanuga clearly said that the inclusion of Nnamani's name was actually deliberate.

He added that the PDP chieftain is a keen lover of Tinubu and has indicated his readiness to give the former Lagos governor moral support in his campaign.

Source: Legit.ng