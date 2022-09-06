Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has been handed a new car as his 63rd birthday gift by his children

The veteran actor shared the videos of his new ride as he expressed his excitement while appreciating his children

Many of the actor’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to his comment section to congratulate him and also pray for his children

Still in the mood of celebration, veteran actor Yinka Quadri continues to make headlines over his 63rd birthday today, September 6.

The celebrated Yoruba actor has now taken to social media to share the video of a new car his children gave him for his 63rd birthday.

Yinka Quadri gets car gift on birthday. Credit: olayinkaquadrifilms

Speechless by the unexpected gift, Yinka Quadri went on to pen an appreciation message to his children.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote:

“Thanks for this beautiful gift my children on this auspicious occasion of my birthday…. This is super huge and I feel so happy for reaping the fruit of my seeds…. Wishing myself the happiest of birthdays. On this special day, I just want to thank you God for the priceless gift of life that He has given me and for the wonderful people He has put in my life.”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Yinka Quadri gets car gift on birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

alaaritboy:

"Happy birthday to you Sir... Congratulations."

yettee72:

"Congratulations sir, oloun oni she ni poosi yin. Aameen."

ajebowaleopeyemi:

"Congratulations sir and many happy returns in Jesus mighty name ."

akinnodiakinrinlola:

"Happy birthday Sir, age gracefully in Jesus name amen . Congratulations Sir."

Yink Quadri shares cute pictures on 63rd birthday

It is indeed a joyful moment for popular Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri who has witnessed yet another birthday celebration.

The Yoruba film star clocked 63 on Tuesday, September 6, and he dedicated a special post to himself on Instagram.

Quadri was spotted in stylish agbada outfits in birthday photos especially taken to celebrate the occasion.

In his caption, the actor explained that birthday celebrations are always so special to him because of the overwhelming show of love he often gets from those who care about him.

