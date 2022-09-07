May, the wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media with a video showing her beautiful encounter with a supporter

The young man took the trouble of travelling down from Enugu to present a painting he drew of May to her

May couldn’t contain her excitement in a video post shared on her Instagram page, and many took to the comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actor Yul Edcohie’s wife, May, continues to win the support of netizens amid her troubled marriage with the movie star.

Just recently, May took to her official Instagram page with a video post that captured her encounter with a dedicated supporter.

May Edochie gets gift from fan. Photo: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the young man went through the trouble of painting May and travelling down all the way from Enugu to present the artwork to her.

In the video which appeared to have been filmed in May’s house, she looked super excited as the artist unwrapped the painting.

The individual went the extra mile of also presenting a painting of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to May.

Check out the video as shared online below:

Social media users react

gazkitchen_ said:

"It’s so beautiful God bless him and his brother and bless you too May."

afater.mercy said:

"gazkitchen_ ma I wish I could do the same for you oooo."

akosaobinna said:

"The 2 great legends in recent times Peter Obi and May yuledochie ... Lovely piece of art. Nwanyioma."

9japropertyplug said:

"See how I dey smile like sheep for here. You are so loved and blessed, May."

nancylove792 said:

"This lady is very beautiful! She is even more beautiful without makeup ! God they create o!"

abiallie said:

"Masterpiece work of Queen May. We can't wait to send birthday gifts from the Uk based fans. Born to shine gorgeous. A role model to all women on how to handle negative vibes ."

Source: Legit.ng