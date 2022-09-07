Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is being celebrated by fans and supporters on Wednesday, September 7, as she clocks a new age

The movie star, who now has a new banging body, took to her Instagram page with a video showing some luxury items she copped to celebrate her day

Many were seen in the comment section of Eniola’s post with more congratulatory birthday messages for her

It is indeed a moment of celebration for popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who just clocked a new age on Wednesday, September 7.

In the mood of celebration, the Omo Ghetto actress took to her official Instagram page with a video post showing fans how she started her day.

Eniola Badmus splurges on her birthday. Photo: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Eniola decided to spoil herself silly, and she did this by splurging on some expensive designer items.

Expensive bottles of perfume, a Burberry bag and an outfit from the same designer brand were sprawled on the Nollywood star’s bed.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react

Fans and followers who reacted to Eniola’s post were seen wishing her a happy birthday celebration.

Read some of their birthday wishes below:

mrs.micah4real said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Enibad may you continue to have reasons to be happy. Congratulations."

dera_kuty said:

"Give usss mama we are here for it alll…happy birthday Queen ."

chumzyfab said:

"Happy birthday to you a gaol gettermany more years to come in good health of mind and body."

rumifabrics1 said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you , may the good Lord bless all that concerns you Amen."

maureenlanky said:

"How can any living being not LOVE YOU THOU O por ke bado mi."

