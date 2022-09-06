Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has expressed gratitude and appreciation to God as he witnessed another birthday celebration

The celebrant flooded his Instagram page with some stylish photos while pointing out how special birthday celebrations are to him

Fans and colleagues in the movie industry were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy

It is indeed a joyful moment for popular Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri who has witnessed yet another birthday celebration.

The Yoruba film star clocked 63 on Tuesday, September 6, and he dedicated a special post to himself on Instagram.

Actor Yinka Quadri clocks 63. Photo: @olayinkaquadrifilms

Source: Instagram

Quadri was spotted in stylish agbada outfits in birthday photos specially taken to celebrate the occasion.

In his caption, the actor explained that birthday celebrations are always so special to him because of the overwhelming show of love he often gets from those who care about him.

He also extended his appreciation to everyone who has made every other day of his life feel special.

Quadri made it clear that he has no plans of containing his joy as he intends to enjoy every minute of the celebration.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

yomiadeyeri said:

"Long may you live sir enjoy your day Omo Oladegan."

tayoadelelye said:

"Happy birthday to you sir....igba odun odun kan ni....God bless your new age sir Agba'akin Oladegan."

adigunogbon said:

"Leave on legend , you won't die prematurely sir and may God bless your families, friends and fans immeasurably. Hbd sir❤️."

douglasolufemi said:

"I join my best wishes to the ones you have received today that all your ways become clearer and your paths be illuminated for more successes and achievements. Happy birthday to you, Agba Akin of ORO Kingdom gbogbo igbomina lapapo...brodami emin yin agun oooo."

