Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has replied to popular actress Tonto Dikeh after the latter said she would help put her back in jail

The whole drama started after Kemi interviewed Tonto’s ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri over the recently demolished house in Abuja

Kemi, who was disappointed Tonto’s brought up her jail experience, said the actress didn’t put her in jail, and she doesn’t want to talk to her

Popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh have made headlines over the past few hours.

Kemi, in a video, said Tonto never sent her to prison in the first place, adding that it was good she brought up the issues five years late.

The journalist confirmed Tonto made some donations to her GoFund Me account.

Sharing the video, Kemi wrote:

“WHY IS TONTO DIKEH WISHING FOR ME TO GO BACK TO PRISON? This is so hurtful to me. Nobody can truly understand what I went through in Port Harcourt prison. I still battle #PTSD at 50% recovery till today. I only did a #Kemified wellness interview with Prince Kpokpogri asking him if her rejoicing had anything to do with the “powers from above”

The drama started after Kemi interviewed Tonto’s ex-lover and politician, Prince Kpokpogri, who confirmed that the actress was not involved in demolishing his Abuja mansion, adding that she was only chasing clout.

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo calmly replies Tonto Dikeh

official_wendy__:

"This woman go do finish,come dey act like the victim…fear this kind people ooo."

hrc_enugu_connect:

"I like the way she’s talk calmly at least No be everytime violence Make all of them shaa rest abeg"

kaffy_anike:

"The jail thing pain her, that's how it feels when you talk sh*t about people that do you no wrong, now you know the feeling."

pat__julius:

"Y is Kemi so polite? Na Tonto fit this woman"

Tonto Dikeh blast Kemi Olunloyo

Popualr Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh took to social media with a note of warning to controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

This was after Tonto's ex-lover Kpokpogri granted an interview and in his statement told Olunyo that the actress had nothing to do with his recently demolished house.

According to him, Tonto was using the situation to chase clout.

