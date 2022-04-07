Nkechi Blessing's estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan has apologised for for his social media rant that announced his separation with the actress

Falegan also announced that he will be leaving social media till further notice following the dirty outburst with the actress

He also explained what led him to the online rant, Nigerians have reacted differently to his apology post

Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing's estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan, has explained what let to his public outburst about his separation with the movie star.

Falegan took to his Instagram page to explain what led him to the public rant over his marriage to the actress.

Nkechi Blessing's ex-hubby apologises. Credit: @hon_falegan_official_ @thehelenmedia

Source: Instagram

He said that some blogger contacted him to know if he was married or not and he had to share the vital information he let out to the public.

The ex-movie star hubby further apologised to the general public over the things he said and announced that he will be leaving the social media until further notice.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I wanna tell everyone that I will be leaving the social media till further notice, I have decided to remain quiet as silence is golden. When love comes is always like a dream but when it goes its like a nightmare."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Falegan's apology

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Opeyemi Falegan's apology to the general public.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Moon_sidelife:

"U better finish what I started oo."

Zeezah_______:

"Na you start am now... Now you wan go break.:

Iamvickyj_:

"Understanding and patience is what keeps people who are in love together. Not only love."

Hairbeautyby_mira:

"No oh. Na you start the violence oh. Better complete am."

Cedarcleopatra:

"They don cast this one finish,you started it and you’re going off ‍♀️,make sure you find a work too."

Anutioluwa:

"You started it though. And alas,she surprised you. I was expecting this sooner or later!!!. BYE BYE, we definitely won't miss you."

Nkechi Blessing's hubby Falegan announces marriage collapse

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing was served breakfast after her husband, Opeyemi Falegan, announced the end of their marriage via IG live.

Falegan, in the live video revealed that he has a name to protect and is not a husband to anyone including Nkechi.

The marriage collapse sparked reactions on social media as it comes weeks after the Nollywood actress said no one can take her man.

Source: Legit.ng