Actress Nkechi Blessing in her series of Instastory rants claimed her now ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, only visited the UK Special Forces base

The actress had also claimed that he bought uniforms from a woman who took him to the base just for sightseeing

Hours after her claims, Falegan returned to his Instagram page with the said photo of himself posing in a military uniform

The drama between actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and now ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, is far from over as both individuals continue to spill their private affairs on social media.

Hours after an Instastory post by Nkechi, Falegan returned to his Instagram page with photos she had suggested he had in his possession.

Opeyemi Falegan shares US Armed forces photos. Photo: @hon_falegan_official/@nkechiblessingsunday

In her post, Nkechi claimed she had chat evidence of her lover’s conversation with a woman who had allegedly sold the US military uniform to him.

According to the actress, the woman had also taken Falegan to the Special Forces Base just to take pictures.

Nkechi said when she joined her lover in London, she expected him to rock his uniform and report to the office but instead, he was always posting throwback photos online.

In her words:

"Should I post the chat of the woman that bought you the Royal Air Force uniform Na only Picture she carry you go snap there ooo @ she been talk am oo I say na lie @ I come london Dey expect make you wear am go work, No way & na only Throwback you Dey post. Your f#ke life stinks bro!"

Falegan shares pictures

Several hours after her post, Falegan shared said pictures Nkechi had hinted were in his possession.

One of the images captured him in a military uniform while he was noticeably absent in the other photos taken at the base.

See his post below:

Nkechi Blessing reacts as lover announces their breakup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing took to IG Live as well to fire back at her now ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan after he announced the end of their relationship.

Nkechi said she cannot be using her money to feed a grown-up man as she mocked Falegan's bedroom skills.

The video further sparked reactions online, with some Nigerians taking sides with the two former lovers.

