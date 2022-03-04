Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has hinted his fans and followers on his venture into politics

Adeniyi made use of the popular political line 'Not Too Young To Run' as he hinted on contesting in Ondo state 2023 election

Nigerians reacted to the actor's latest vision as they encouraged him in his bid to join the country's political class

It appears Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson is set to become the latest Nigerian celebrity to join politics.

This comes as Adeniyi, in a recent statement hinted on contesting in the Ondo state 2023 elections.

Actor Adeniyi Johnson could contest in Ondo 2023 election.

Source: Instagram

He, however, didn't reveal the political post he plans to run for or which party he wants to join.

The actor wrote:

"Not too young to run ….. #Ondo2023."

This is coming after the actor celebrated his 44th birthday a few days ago.

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Adeniyi Johnson unveil interest in politics

Following his recent statement, Nigerians took to the actor's page to react as many encouraged him, assuring him of their support.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, read below:

de_damsel_supermarket:

"Now we I no say u be my brother.....ok let's go there....no wahala 2023 must obey."

aderonkesunday:

"Oya oooooo let go there .''

Maryakinola:

"Incoming governor ."

adeshina_oxford:

"Baba, let's go there ‍♂️."

alabi_akintomiwa:

"Your Excellency sir."

my_kitchen_speak:

"Yes o, go ahead but I will be your personal assistant as per we are both from ondo."

omo_baba_oba:omo_baba_oba:

"Oya ni ondo egin . Abeg you go find appointment for us o."

