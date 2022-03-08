Reality stars Pere and Uriel have gotten many of their fans and followers talking over a romantic video of them together that has surfaced on social media

In the video, which has gone viral, Pere and Uriel could be seen together as he pecks her on the cheek affectionately

Celebrities, as well as their fans, have since then insinuated that the two reality stars are in a relationship

Popular BBNaija stars Pere and Uriel have sparked relationship rumours on social media after a loved up video of them surfaced online.

The video, which has since gone viral, was shared by Uriel on her Instagram page and showed Pere pecking her on the cheek, suggesting that something was up between the two stars.

Pere pecks Uriel in romantic video. Credit: @urielmusicstar @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere also reacted to the video as he commented, using the love emoji.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to loved up video of Uriel and Pere

The video has since sparked reactions on social media as celebrities and Nigerians flooded Uriel's Instagram page.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the below:

nkechiblessingsunday

"#Peru2022."

theonlychigul:

"UU...nwa mama...I see that you are having some PEREorities...@pereegbiofficial ...ok nu.

Let me go and look for who will give me keezes kwa...am coming."

iamprincess__official:

"Wharis dis ooo where is Anthony Joshua ."

anie4u_:

"Omo, You shot ur shot back then oh . See result ."

cherry_brown1:

"As Anthony Joshua no gree come fast, use Pere hold body ."

iamotika:

"No oooo uu I can’t eat this breakfast it’s too heavy for me ."

toviaogun:

"Ahhh, we are interested in this one gooo UU."

khadyjahmusty:

"Abeg na! Na script abi na real!??? If it’s real then pere go chop better food till he taya."

biggy_jo:

"Uriel don fall in love with American sniper ."

okah.chisa.chiradon:

"Wow… love to see this so finally you succeed for Pere matter ."

