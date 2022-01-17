Nollywood actress Seyi Edun has taken to her Instagram page to introduce her baby to her Instagram family

Seyi stated that her baby, a young boy, is called Semi as he posed with the actress and her husband Adeniyi Johnson

The photo the actress shared showed that the couple attended an event together as they were all dressed up

Yoruba actress Seyi Edun shared a photo with her actor husband Adeniyi Johnson. In the photo, a young boy called Semilore was spotted standing in front of the couple as they posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, Adeniyi and Seyi's hands were seen placed on Semilore's shoulders.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the Yoruba actress wished her followers a happy Sunday. She then introduced the boy as her baby.

As expected, the actress' followers had something to say about her post. Her husband Adeniyi was one of the people who reacted in her comment section.

Adeniyi commented on how he and his wife posed with Semilore.

"The way we both touch him like he’s running away."

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react

Many showered prayers on Seyi, stating that God will give her children.

hanikeade_mayowa:

"Happy Sunday pretty."

zainaboluwanishola:

"Joy buster mi."

celeb_amusement:

"Beautiful family."

horlaritzhardey:

"Amennn.. God will surprise you with bouncing baby this year."

olusholalawal123:

"I pray for u as a mother u shall be a mother dis year."

marrusbee_o:

"Your joy shall be permanent in Jesus name."

Strictly business on movie set

Earlier, the popular Nigerian actress and movie producer spoke on what life was like being actor Adeniyi Johnson’s wife.

Edun explained that her husband sometimes works on her movie productions and she pays him double. She disclosed that whenever she and her husband are working, it is strictly business.

The actress noted that she and her man work on the same projects a lot and she even pays him double when he features on her productions. Giving a reason for this, Edun noted that she does this because he doesn’t just work as an actor.

According to her, her husband also helps to supervise things on her movie set and helps as a coordinator even though a professional is hired.

