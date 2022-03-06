Davido’s aide Isreal DMW has sparked hilarious reactions from fans on social media after he was spotted in a video

Apparently, the controversial aide dashed back to his hotel room to catch some sleep after rehearsing with Davido ahead of the O2 show

Skit maker, Oyemykke, who was also at the same hotel made a video of Isreal and shared it on his Instagram page

It appears Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, attended the singer’s highly-anticipated O2 Arena show with just a single mission in mind.

After rehearsing with the singer ahead of the concert, he wasted no time in retiring for the night.

Isreal abandons Davido on stage at the O2. Photo: @oyemykke

Controversial skit maker, Oyemykke, took to Instagram with a video showing a tired and sleepy Isreal who was already back in his hotel room.

Oyemykke hilariously jolted Isreal back to reality while noting that he abandoned his boss on stage all to get some sleep.

He also mentioned that Isreal had helped himself to a nice delicacy before retiring for the night.

Even with Oyemykke’s disturbance, Isreal was determined to rest his head as he made no attempt to leave his spot.

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions

balo_ng said:

"Any small chance wey juju get na sleep ."

hautestacy said:

"Juju don knack the bell wey carry am go London finish."

hrmobaadebiyi said:

bwoyuno finish ein own part…Dey wait for Mor Oga ."

bwoyuno said:

"Israel no go kill himself, at him age him suppose don dey bed dey snore ."

street_ambassador_peace said:

"He don perform finish Na @isrealdmw!! Make epa rest nah."

abusiedumaree said:

"He don jingle bell now leave him let him relax person wey perform spiritual rights ghas sleep ko easy mehn."

