The love season is upon us yet again where people get to flaunt their partners both offline and online as a sign of appreciation for their special persons.

In as much as some Nigerians love to keep their relationships and partners away from social media, there might be bits of changes in the season of love.

As Nigerians gear up to express love for each other on Valentine's Day, they would also wish to know the partners of some of their male stars who are qualified to called 'Eligible Bachelors'.

Nollywood eligible bachelors fans will love to know their lovers. Credit: @ikeogbonna @alexxekubo @peregbiofficial @zubbymichael

Valentine's Day might be different if some of the fans favourites can reveal the faces of their lovers.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the Nollywood actors whom their lovers' revelations might spark great joy on social media.

1. Alexx Ekubo

Fans will be over the moon if one of their favourite actors Alexx Ekubo reveals the love of his life on February 14.

Alexx was billed to get married to his ex-lover, Fancy Acholonu last year but the wedding was called off.

Will Alex surprise his followers with a new bae this Valentine? Let's keep fingers crossed.

2. IK Ogbonna

Ever since IK Ogbonna and his estranged wife, Sonia Morales divorced, fans are yet to see him with a new lover.

Fans will be excited to see Alexx Ekubo's bestie roll with another beautiful lady.

3. Pere Egbi

BBNaija season six star and actor, Pere Egbi is a ladies man and they love to be with him.

Pere's fans will love to know who he is dating as he has been linked with several women, some of them even shoot their shots at him.

4. Zubby Michael

Zubby Michael is one of the eligible bachelors of the movie industry, Nigerians will love to know who his bae is.

5. Okikiola Bakare

Okikiola Bakare is one of the nice looking men in Nollywood but he doesn't flaunt his woman on social media making them wonder whether he has a babe.

6. Akeem Adeyemi

Akeem Adeyemi is a fine Nollywood actor who most of his fans don't have an idea whether he is dating anybody.

7. Gbenro Ajibade

Since Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro's marriage collapsed, fans are still waiting to know who his new woman is.

8. Ken Eric Ugo

Ken completes the list of good looking single Nollywood actors who are yet to let their fans in on their love life.

Will any of these Nollywood actors surprise their fans this Valentine? It is waiting game.

