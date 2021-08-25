The Nigerian social media space is buzzing with rumours of breakup between actor Alex Ekubo and his bae, Fancy Acholonu

According to reports, Fancy has unfollowed her husband-to-be on social media and has also deleted their joint Instagram page

It was alleged that the young lady also called off her wedding with the movie star, leaving internet users with mixed reactions

The relationship between Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, appears to have hit the rocks going by reports circulating on social media.

In a new development, it was gathered that Fancy unfollowed Alex on Instagram and also deleted their joint Instagram page that was created to showcase their love.

Legit.ng confirmed that while Alex still follows Fancy on Instagram, she no longer follows the movie star.

Actor Alex Ekubo and his fiancée Fancy have reportedly broken up and called off their wedding. Photos: @alexxekubo, @fancyacholonu

According to reports also making the rounds, Fancy not only unfollowed the actor, she also blocked him. It was also said that she called off their wedding.

See posts below:

However, Alex still has photos of Fancy on his Instagram page. Fancy also still has the video of the moment he asked her to marry him on her page.

Recall that the couple got engaged sometime in May 2021 and the news was highly celebrated by fans.

If things go well, the couple are set to have their traditional marriage in Imo state on November 20th and their white wedding in Lagos on November 27.

Fans react to breakup rumors

Shortly after the news of the celebrity couple’s rumored split made the rounds, fans were quick to react to it. Numerous lovers of the couple hoped that the news wasn’t true.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Talktogold:

"God forbid ooooooo."

Onlychefhalima:

"So sad, I hope this is false."

Gla_morous:

"No shouldn’t be true Abeg ."

Mxckle:

"Public figures should keep they relationship private cos they a lot of evil minded people that’d do anything to wreck your happiness."

Rzayzay:

"Never bring your relationship online oo."

