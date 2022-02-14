Valentine's day was a highly anticipated day in Nigeria, seeing as people were eager to express their love and the 'God when' people ready to drop comments.

Most Nigerian celebrities are known to publicly celebrate and profess love for their spouses, and Valentine's Day was not any different.

Nigerian celebrities celebrated Valentine's Day with their lovers. Photo credit: @jjcskillz/@adedimejilateef/@mercyjohnsonokijie/@stephaniecoker

This Valentine's Day epistles were shared, beautiful themed photos were posted, followed by romantic and loved-up moments which melted hearts on social media.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celebs who tensioned fans, both single and taken, with love, affection, and surprises for their significant other.

1. Adedimeji Lateef

Not only did the actor and his wife Mo Bimpe share beautiful photos to mark the special occasion, but they also ended the day with a surprise for the actress which got fans gushing over them.

2. Toyin Lawani

The celebrity fashion designer and her photographer husband came through as usual with red hotness in their photos.

Tiannah is known for always going over and beyond with her creativity.

3. Mercy Johnson

Mercy's husband got people gushing over their love after he went out of his unromantic element to get the actress gifts.

Fand of the actress could not help but 'God when' over how thoughtful her man was on Valentine's Day.

4. Stephanie Coker

The media personality proved that not only men can go over and beyond with Valentine gifts.

Stephanie got her man an expensive designer watch after she had earlier shown off her flowers.

5. Nkechi Blessing

Despite the fact that the actress' birthday was on Valentine's Day, she made sure to create time to celebrate her man as well as their anniversary.

Nkechi booked a room and had it all set up with roses, flowers and wine. Her politician husband had to take some time to get over the surprise.

6. JJC Skillz

Funke Akindele's hubby took to Instagram to gush over her and also shared a special Valentine's Day photo with fans.

As expected, fans of the Nollywood stars as well as colleagues gushed over them.

7. Toyin Abraham

For Toyin, she shared a video compilation of different moments spent with her hubby all the way back to when they were still dating.

The actress also gushed over her man in a way that made her single fans jealous.

8. Teddy A

The BBNaija star is expecting his second child with his wife Bam Bam and he shared a beautiful family photo to mark Valentine's Day.

It was a mixture of 'awwww' and congratulations for the reality stars.

9. Lizzy Anjorin

The actress and her husband understood the assignment as they donned white and red outfits.

Their daughter, Florida was also not left out of the show and fans could not help but gush over the couple.

10. Anita Joseph

The actress and her man not only celebrated Valentine's Day, but they also marked their wedding anniversary.

Both husband and wife took to their Instagram pages to "tension" fans with lovely videos and photos.

11. Uche Ogbodo

The actress gushed heavily over her man on social media on Valentine's Jay. Just like many others, Uche dedicated a lovely post to the love that she shares with the father of her child.

12. 2baba

The singer celebrated his African queen with a lovely video on his Instagram page. He didn't need to say much to get fans and colleagues gushing over the post.

13. Linda Ejiofor

The actress and her man, Ibrahim Suleiman, got people dropping sweet comments and emojis with the post she shared on Instagram.

Linda also dropped a very beautiful caption for the 'God when' people.

The highlight of Valentine's Day was our favourite celebrities coming through for us with beautiful posts, videos, and photos which got us in our feels.

The expensive gifts also pointed out that love is sweeter with money.

Davido sparks curiosity as he splurges millions on Valentine's Day

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido also joined in the extravagant spending that took over social media on February 14.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the father of three shared a receipt of his latest 'doings' which rolled into millions of naira.

According to details on the receipt, Davido purchased two luxury items, one of which was a designer bag and the total money that dropped from him was about N11.6m.

