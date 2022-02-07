Lovers go above and beyond to make Valentine’s Day special for their romantic partners, friends or family members.

Although the thought behind the gifts matters a lot, there are a few exceptions where people dig deep into their bank accounts to impress the receiver of their gifts.

As expected, celebrities are not to be found wanting when it comes to the class of people who go way above the top when it comes to the Valentine’s Day gifting budget.

Expensive Valentine's Day gifts that shook social media. Photo: @iambangalee/@huspuppi/@eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Over the years, actors, actresses, reality stars among others have gotten social media buzzing with the kind of gifts they give out to those in their circle.

As this year’s edition of the infamous lover’s day approaches, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some high-end gifts that shook the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Hushpuppi's car gift to self

The embattled Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi, was the talk of the town during Valentine's week in February 2019.

Unlike others who spent millions on their lovers, the flamboyant individual splashed about N70 million on a Bentley as a Val's Day gift to himself.

Sharing the news online, he wrote:

"Bought myself a new Bentley Bentayga for Valentines. The best way to celebrate the season of love."

2. Dbanj's car gift to wife Lineo

Kokomaster and much-loved singer, Dbanj, went all out to celebrate his wife on Valentine's Day in February 2021.

The singer splashed millions of naira on a brand new Range Rover ride for his beautiful wife.

3. Eniola Badmus' human-sized teddy bear

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus wasn't left out of those who got nice gifts during the last Valentine's Day celebration.

Although not a luxury car or expensive jewellery, Eniola got a human-sized teddy bear which doesn't come cheap at all when it comes to buying toys. She happily showed it off on her Instagram page.

4. Denrele Edun's fashion accessories

The media personality couldn't hide his excitement during the last lover's day celebration in 2021.

In his case, Denrele got some designer items from colleague, Regina Askia, and he went gaga in a video shared online.

An excited Denrele wrote:

"Best Valentine gift ever! You underpromised but OVER DELIVERED! The Sequinned Platform shoes that will send all Ru Paul's Drag Race contestants into a mad frenzy, The Colourful soft leather jacket and pants, the Casual Sophisticated double combos, that Glittery Trench coat.."

How on earth did you guess?

5. Rita Dominic's surprise spread from lover

For Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, an array of gifts was spread out on the centre table of her home during the last Valentine's Day celebration.

The actress got cakes, doughnuts and a fresh bouquet of rose flowers.

6. Davido's gift to Chioma in 2019

The singer and his former lover, Chioma Rowland, served couple goals during the Valentine's Day celebration in 2019.

Davido had flowers, cakes and a live music band all for his special woman at the time.

Nigerian celebrities clearly don't joke around with Val's Day and one can only imagine what lies ahead in the days to come.

Singer 9ice and wife welcome second child together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer 9ice and his wife, Sunkami Ajala, expressed gratitude to God following the birth of their second child.

The singer flooded his Instagram page with adorable photos as he celebrated his woman and promised to love her forever.

The new mum equally shared her baby bump photos on Instagram as she extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the almighty.

Source: Legit.ng