Nollywood comic actresses, Atinuke Kazeem better known as Mama No Network, and Rukayat Lawal aka Iya Ibadan Sneh are enjoying life in Canada

A funny video of the actresses complaining bitterly about cold weather as snow fell on them have surfaced on the internet

The women uttered some funny words as they enjoyed the snowfall before getting into their car

Popular Nollywood female comedians, Iya Ibadan Sneh and Mama No Network have taken their talents to Canada and shared a funny video of their time in the country.

The comedians shared the amazing moment they encountered snowfall in Canada and uttered some funny words about the extremely cold weather.

Mama No Network and Iya Ibadansneh in Canada. Credit: @iyabadansneh

Source: Instagram

The duo appeared in the video with one other friend who cautioned them to stop complaining about the snow because no one sent them to come to Canada, they chose to visit the country themselves.

Check out the funny video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the funny video of Iya Ibadan Sneh and Mama No Network in Canada.

Pelzjewels:

"Who open gate for mama no network."

Adebimpe_oluwaseun14:

"Snow naaa your mate snow go correct person sense."

Doyinhassanofficial:

"Iya No Network....Network resetting snow lo nsa o...Welcome to Canada!"

Yetundekujorefalola:

"Bata ti yo is okay .na snow boat we dey use rock am.we are use to snow ❄️ anyway."

Olajidefolasade:

"Wow, welcome to Canada; hope you enjoy the snow storm."

Alagbon_kitchen:

"THE snow ❄ is so crazy this morning, I feel like crying."

Sunnylink_femojo:

"I sight mama no network for there."

Otulajaadegboyega:

"No network ni Canada, how I take communicate with their consulate abi kini won pe wön?"

