Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her singer boyfriend Mr Eazi have left social media users gushing

Temi shared a video on her Instastory channel showing a loved-up and playful moment between her and the Leg Over crooner

The video got many people talking with some taking a jab at Mr Eazi and asking if he still has a career as a musician

Celebrity lovebirds Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have given social media users something to talk about after they were spotted in a new loved-up video.

The billionaire daughter and her singer boyfriend were captured in a playful mood as they almost locked lips in the adorable video.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi spotted in new romantic video. Photo: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi was seated on Eazi’s laps before the two giggled and crashed into the comfort of the chair that accommodated them.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Reactions

While some social media users found the clip adorable, there were others who used the opportunity to troll Mr Eazi and ask if he still has a career as a musician.

Read some comments sighted below:

official_superblack said:

"Love sweet ohh if money dey I love sweeter ✌️"

ochy_evergreenclothier said:

"This relationship done.last wow."

bisola_coles said:

"Nah this couple enjoy relationship pass."

shes_scorpiosfinest said:

"Mr eazi no sing song again ooo."

midella.cakes said:

"Does Mr Eazi still sings?"

adesuyititi said:

"Olorun iyanu when."

balo_ng said:

"One more relationship left in me, And if it doesn't work I am off to seminary school."

juicyemjay said:

"Dear God; It’s me again, I know you probably blocked me by now but please hear me out."

ezinne_zhieney said:

"All this won’t matter in heaven but God I see what you’re doing for other people o make I Kuku face my front."

DJ Cuppy tells fans she's struggling with studies in school

In a different story about an Otedola sister, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy took to social media to share her struggles with fans and followers in the online community.

The Oxford University student said she has been distracted from school and asked if she should take a social media break.

Many flooded Cuppy’s comment section with different suggestions to help her pull through her studies at Oxford.

Source: Legit.ng