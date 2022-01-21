Popular Nollywood actress, Kenny George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz owners gang

The actress spoils herself with the brand new luxury automobile gift and a video of it has emerged on the internet

Nigerians have showered her with congratulatory messages, some of them tapped into her kind of blessing

Nollywood actress, Kenny George is a proud owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz automobile and her fans are celebrating her on social media.

A lovely short video of the new ride has emerged on the internet with the actress flanked beside it.

In the video, Kizz Daniel's Barnabas was playing in the background as the camera took viewers around the beautiful executive ride.

Kenny George has not posted the ride on her own page but Nigerians have showered her with lovely messages and tapped into her kind of blessings.

Check out the post below:

Congratulatory messages

Nigerians have reacted to the video with congratulatory messages, some of them tapped into the actress' blessings.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Wumiomoakure:

"Congratulations momma @iamkennygeorge."

Oluwaseun1810:

"I rejoice with her in Jesus name, Make mine too come oI claim it this year in Jesussssss name Amen.

Oluwaseun1810:

"Am not too small to use a car oNa person God go use for me o Famstarzs your head Dey there."

Opeyemmy_taiwo:

"Wow congrats ma'am."

Mystic__curves

"I fit vex now make I begin dey act film, this one na oppression na. Congratulations ooo this one is plenty in the ear. Omo money dey entertainment industry o, no tell me otherwise."

Vogueby_ad:

"Hey God, where are all the actresses seeing money? Hope say mesef no go start to dey act now because I’m not understanding anymore, small game Benz, Lekki mansion, I hail ooo. Congratulations madam, our own too go come."

