BBNaija star, Nina Ivy, has expressed her opinion about people living abroad and discouraging others to come over

The reality star advised such people to return to Nigeria if they are tired of the lifestyle abroad and can no longer cope with it

Nina's comments have stirred massive reactions on social media with many sharing their opinion

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 star, Nina Ivy, is not happy with the people who live abroad and try to dissuade others from joining them overseas.

Nina took to her Instagram story channel to express her view on the matter and condemned people who are into the act.

She wrote:

"I don't understand why people abroad would be trying so hard to make it look like it's a struggle living out here and then trying to discourage other people from relocating. If life is that hard out here or if you don't like the snow so much and all the taxes you pay out here, brooo go back to your country and let other come. Abeg make we hear word jare."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Nina's post, most of them are not cool with the 'do you still want to come' people as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ry.anxx:

"As e hard reach nobody still wan come back."

Marybakes_ph_lagos:

"They should come back let us go. Tell them to stop complaining."

Bekeebaby419:

"Na for people wey fit dey discouraged.. Nigeria is discouraging already."

Iam_davechuks:

"Nina don turn Oyibo finish, no mind the yeye people discouraging others, they can’t stop us, we are coming already."

Domingo_loso:

"No dey fllw people mouth o, do your thing. Everyone has what works for them?"

Iam_benkid:

"Life is easy outside don't let anyone deceive you Nigeria government Don too open eyes."

Foodshopabuja:

"When they are not feeding fine nko? What is cold compared to insecurity and poor health care."

