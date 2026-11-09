Toluwanising's maternal family broke their silence weeks after his death, addressing claims made by his wife during a visit to Ikirun

A family spokesman named Babatunde said the wife alleged that the maternal side caused tension with his paternal family

The family rejected the allegations and said they decided to share their own version of events surrounding the singer's death

Weeks after the passing of Nigerian singer Toluwanising, his maternal family has stepped forward to publicly challenge allegations made by his wife, saying they can no longer stay quiet after she reportedly visited Ikirun and made damaging claims about them.

A family representative identified as Mr Babatunde granted an interview to Dunminiun, in which he explained why the family chose to speak up despite initially staying out of the public conversation surrounding the singer's death.

Toluwanising's maternal family shares how his widow went to his family's house to speak about them. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

According to him, the family had received numerous requests for interviews since Toluwanising's demise but deliberately held back, not wanting to make a spectacle of their grief.

That changed, he said, when word reached them that the singer's wife had allegedly visited Ikirun and blamed the maternal family for the strained relationship between Toluwanising and his paternal relatives.

Toluwanising's maternal family shares allegations made by his widow about them when she visited his family in Ikirun. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings: Maternal family's response to wife

Mr Babatunde said the wife allegedly claimed they placed the singer under pressure, and that this pressure may have played a role in his death. The family found those claims deeply hurtful and felt compelled to respond.

In his words:

"We have been receiving interview requests from different quarters, but we deliberately chose to remain silent for a while because we felt the interviews were unnecessary, especially since this is not a campaign for Toluwanising's forthcoming election. However, we decided to speak out after his wife came to Ikirun and allegedly tarnished our family's name, claiming that we, his maternal family, were responsible for his strained relationship with his paternal family, that we put him under pressure and that this may have contributed to his death."

He continued:

"We have now decided to clarify these allegations and share our own side of the story. Is it a crime for a brother to give money to his younger siblings, or for members of a family to have misunderstandings? We are not here to argue with anyone but to set the record straight."

Here is the Instagram video of the maternal uncle of the late singer speaking:

Fans react to the family's interview

The interview stirred strong reactions online, with many fans split on whether the family should have granted it at all.

@ruttees\_taiwo commented:

"So buying foodstuffs for the father-in-law is a crime; God abeg o help Toluwani's wife"

@miz\_vickyofficial wrote:

"Nobody love this wife from both families, jare cos if they do ni they still won't grant this interview instead, they will make peace."

@bellissimoconcept stated:

"You people should stop this nonsense interview; we are not interested. Keep your story"

@ootope_francis_ said:

"Dunmininu Abi kini oruko e ganna I thought @npfoys has settled this case, if I state a protest against you omo you will regret this act oo"

@mz_krdl added:

"This guy needs to be arrested"

Toluwanisings: Family ends drama, announces his burial

Legit.ng reported that the family of late singer Toluwanisings announced the funeral and shared details on his official Instagram page, confirming plans for his final burial in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the announcement, the lying-in-state and burial service were scheduled to take place on Monday, November 9, 2026, at Banjola Event and Conference Center, Alakia.

Following the announcement, fans, colleagues, and fellow gospel musicians took to the comments section to express their grief, sharing emotional tributes and prayers for the singer's family. Many struggled to come to terms with his passing, describing his death as heartbreaking and difficult to believe.

Source: Legit.ng