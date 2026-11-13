The Oyo State Police Command arraigned two men linked to the unauthorised recording of late Toluwanisings' body and defamatory social media posts

Prophet Moses Idowu allegedly filmed the singer's corpse at a morgue, claiming he could resurrect the dead, then circulated the footage online

A second suspect, Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun, allegedly kept posting accusatory videos despite signing an undertaking to stop

Two men are facing criminal charges in Oyo State following the death of popular gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, who passed away in Ibadan on 14 October 2026 after reportedly slumping.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the arraignments in a statement released by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on Friday, 13 November.

Police charged a prophet after he allegedly recorded the late singer at a morgue. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

Prophet Moses Idowu charged on four counts

The first suspect, Prophet Moses Idowu, came to the attention of authorities after he showed up at the morgue where the singer's remains were being kept, reportedly claiming he had spiritual abilities to bring the deceased back to life.

While at the facility, Idowu allegedly filmed the body and shared the footage across social media without any permission from the family. The police stated that the act subjected the singer's remains to indignity and deepened the grief of those mourning him.

Idowu went further, allegedly publishing claims on social media accusing the singer's wife, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his manager of being responsible for his death, with no evidence to back the accusations.

He was subsequently arraigned on four counts: unlawful recording, publication of false information, defamation, indignity to a deceased human body, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. The court ordered that he be remanded at the Correctional Centre, with the case adjourned to December 2, 2026.

Dunminimnun allegedly kept posting videos about Toluwanisings' death, despite signing a pledge to stop. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Oladapo Dunminimnun faces Facebook charges

The second suspect, Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun, was arrested on Thursday, November 12, over a separate but related set of social media posts. This comes after rumours about Dunminimnun's arrest went viral.

According to the police, Dunminimnun circulated videos on Facebook pointing fingers at the late singer's personal assistant and other family members, alleging they played a role in his death. What made his conduct particularly aggravating, the command said, was that he persisted with the publications even after signing an undertaking that restrained individuals from making media comments about the deceased.

Dunminimnun was charged with publishing false news on Facebook, unlawful publication of defamatory matter, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. His case was adjourned to December 11, 2026 for further proceedings.

Read the police statement below:

Lanre Alewilese speaks about Toluwanisings' family drama

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Lanre Alewilese spoke out about his involvement in the ongoing Toluwanisings family controversy.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the singer explained that he raised funds and sent money to Taye abroad after learning of a possible deportation threat, believing he was Toluwanisings’ biological brother.

Source: Legit.ng