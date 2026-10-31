Toluwanisings' maternal uncle stepped forward to dispute claims made by the late singer's paternal family regarding his upbringing

The uncle revealed that Toluwani's mother died when he was just nine months old and that the maternal family raised him after his father failed to show up

The uncle also pointed fingers at an interviewer named Tumininu, blaming him for stirring up tensions between both families

Toluwanisings' maternal uncle has publicly weighed in on the burial dispute that has erupted since the singer's death, taking direct aim at the paternal family's account of events.

In a video interview that surfaced on Instagram on Friday, 30 October 2026, the uncle challenged several claims made by the late singer's father's side of the family and insisted that the maternal family deserved far greater recognition for the role they played in raising Toluwanisings from infancy.

Toluwanisings' maternal uncle addresses the singer's family and dares them over claims. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings: What uncle revealed about singer

According to the uncle, Toluwanisings' mother died when the child was just nine months old, not six months, as had reportedly been stated elsewhere.

He explained that after giving birth, her mother spent three months with the maternal family before travelling north to join her husband in Kano. She passed away six months later, a timeline the family found suspicious.

Toluwanisings' family drama continues as his maternal uncle dares critics while he asks questions. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"Her family felt there was a mystery to her death," he said, adding that the maternal family took custody of Toluwanisings' from his father because they doubted the man's ability to properly care for the child.

He said Toluwanisings' father never showed up from the time they took Toluwanising in 1992 until the grandmother who was raising him died in 2007.

He questioned where the paternal family was during the singer's most difficult years, including a period when Toluwanisings reportedly travelled between Osun and Ekiti weaving baskets and another when he was training as a surveyor. "If any man paid anything when Toluwanisings was in school, he should show receipts," the uncle said.

He also credited Toluwanisings's wife for standing by the singer during a particularly tough phase of his life, saying she was the one who supported him financially when he had nothing.

Toluwanisings: Uncle blames interviewer over controversy

The uncle reserved sharp words for an interviewer identified as Tumininu, whom he blamed for provoking the conflict by asking questions that inflamed tensions between both families.

He also acknowledged that while Toluwanisings had made certain promises to his father, death prevented him from fulfilling them.

Fans reacted strongly to the interview online:

@hardunnybimpe:

"Honestly all bloggers can do better. A lot of them l wonder how they decide to be one. Very insensitive human. Iku lo ba ola je."

@justolufunmilayo:

"Only God knows who's saying the truth!!! This narrative is different from what the father said."

@hajia_omotoreal:

"That interview guy should be arrested period. Haa the innocent widow oma sé o0. So sad wala"

@omoolamubo:

"What pain me pass is the fact that the uncle from the paternal side was boldly saying he doesn't recognize him as his niece when he was alive that is there level of irresponsibility .. iku ba ola je."

@yetyfabs:

"The uncle has his face and voice."

@irenititem:

"Nobody is fighting anybody Sha... The main thing is bury the poor guy in his house, finish"

Mohbad's father on Toluwanisings' family drama

Legit.ng reported that the controversy surrounding the burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings took another turn following comments by Mohbad's father, who weighed in on the family dispute and drew comparisons with the circumstances surrounding his own son's case.

He alleged that Toluwanisings' wife had turned the singer against his family, claiming that while the late singer's father was paying ₦35,000 in rent, his mother-in-law was living in an air-conditioned home.

However, his comments did not sit well with many Nigerians on social media, who strongly criticised his intervention and questioned his moral authority to weigh in on another family's affairs.

Source: Legit.ng