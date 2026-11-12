A lot of upcoming artistes are now making money because they have embraced different streaming apps to share their music with the world

However, there are important steps to take to ensure that the music uploaded to streaming apps is good enough and that proper procedures are followed

In this article, Legit.ng shares some of the simple steps that artistes can take to upload their songs on apps such as Spotify, Apple Music and Audiomack

The Nigerian music industry has continued to grow, with artistes such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems and Asake taking Afrobeats to different parts of the world. One thing many of these musicians have in common is that their songs are available on major streaming platforms, allowing fans to listen to their music from almost anywhere.

For upcoming Nigerian artistes hoping to make a name for themselves, getting their songs on platforms such as Spotify, Audiomack and Apple Music is a good place to start. Interestingly, musicians no longer need to be signed to a record label before they can distribute their music online. With a good recording, suitable cover artwork and the right distribution service, independent artistes can also get their songs out to the world.

Audiomack, Spotify, and Apple Music are becoming popular streaming apps where artists can make money and reach a wider audience. Photo credit@spotify/@audomack/@applemusic

Source: Instagram

Here is a simple guide on how to upload music to these three popular platforms.

1. How to upload your music to Spotify

Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming platforms globally, with millions of listeners enjoying different genres of music. Nigerian stars such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, and Asake have built strong audiences on the platform.

However, artistes cannot upload songs directly through the regular Spotify app. They need to use a music distributor to get their songs onto the platform.

Some popular distributors include DistroKid, TuneCore, and CD Baby.

Steps to upload music to Spotify:

Record and properly master your song. Choose a music distributor and create an account. Upload your song in the required audio format. Provide the song title, artist name, producer details, and other necessary information. Upload your cover artwork. Select Spotify as one of your preferred streaming platforms. Choose a release date and submit your music. Wait for the distributor to deliver your song to Spotify.

Once the song is available, you can claim your artist profile through Spotify for Artists. This allows you to update your profile, monitor your streams, understand your audience, and pitch unreleased songs for playlist consideration.

2. How to upload your music to Audiomack

Artists must follow some important steps to get their music on Audiomack. Photo credit@audiomack

Source: Instagram

Audiomack has become a popular platform among Nigerian musicians, particularly upcoming artistes trying to introduce their songs to new listeners.

Unlike Spotify, Audiomack allows creators to upload music directly through its Creator app. This makes it relatively easy for independent musicians to share their songs without necessarily paying an external distributor.

Established Nigerian artistes, including Davido and Burna Boy, also have music available on the platform.

Steps to upload music to Audiomack:

Download the Audiomack Creator app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Create an account or log in. Click on the upload option. Select the song you want to upload from your device. Enter the song title, artist name, and other required details. Upload your cover artwork. Select the appropriate music genre. Review your information and publish your song.

After uploading, you can monitor your music's performance through the Creator Dashboard.

Audiomack also has a monetisation programme known as the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP). Eligible artistes can earn from their music when they meet the platform's requirements and activate monetisation.

3. How to upload your music to Apple Music

Artists must follow soem guidelines before they can upload their songs on Apple Music. Photo credit@applemusic

Source: Instagram

Apple Music is another major streaming platform where Nigerian musicians can make their songs available to listeners around the world.

Artistes such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr and Omah Lay have built audiences on the platform.

Like Spotify, Apple Music generally requires independent musicians to use approved music distributors to upload their songs.

Steps to upload music to Apple Music:

Choose a distributor that supports Apple Music. Create an account on the distributor's website. Upload your mastered song. Enter your artist name, song title, producer credits, and other relevant information. Upload your cover artwork. Select Apple Music as one of your preferred streaming platforms. Choose your release date and submit the song. Wait for the distributor to deliver your music to Apple Music.

When your song becomes available, you can claim your profile through Apple Music for Artists. The platform provides useful information about your listeners, song performance, and audience locations.

4. Can upcoming artistes make money from music streaming?

Yes. Musicians can earn royalties from their songs when people listen to them on streaming platforms. However, the amount an artiste receives depends on several factors, including the platform, the listener's location, subscription type, advertising revenue, and the artiste's distribution agreement.

Spotify and Apple Music generally pay royalties to rights holders through distributors, record labels or other music partners. The artiste then receives their share based on the agreement they have in place.

Audiomack, on the other hand, offers its monetisation programme to eligible creators. This provides another opportunity for independent musicians to earn from their uploaded songs.

It is important to note that simply uploading a song does not guarantee earnings. Artistes must meet the platforms' requirements and ensure that their music is eligible for monetisation.

5. Nigerian artistes making waves on streaming platforms

Several Nigerian musicians have used digital streaming services to grow their careers, reach audiences outside the country, and make money.

Davido: The Afrobeats superstar has an extensive music catalogue across Spotify, Audiomack, and Apple Music. His international collaborations and hit songs have helped him attract listeners worldwide.

The Afrobeats superstar has an extensive music catalogue across Spotify, Audiomack, and Apple Music. His international collaborations and hit songs have helped him attract listeners worldwide. Burna Boy: The Grammy-winning singer has built a strong global following, with successful albums and singles available across major streaming platforms.

The Grammy-winning singer has built a strong global following, with successful albums and singles available across major streaming platforms. Wizkid: Known for his international collaborations and hit songs, Wizkid has remained one of Nigeria's most recognised music exports.

Known for his international collaborations and hit songs, Wizkid has remained one of Nigeria's most recognised music exports. Tems: The singer has gained international recognition through her solo projects and collaborations with global music stars.

The singer has gained international recognition through her solo projects and collaborations with global music stars. Asake: The singer has attracted a large audience with his blend of Afrobeats and street-pop, making his songs popular among listeners at home and abroad.

Their success shows how digital platforms can help Nigerian musicians take their music beyond local audiences.

6. Things to consider before uploading your music

Before releasing your song, there are a few things worth getting right.

Own your music rights: Make sure you have the necessary permission from everyone involved in creating the song.

Make sure you have the necessary permission from everyone involved in creating the song. Use good cover artwork: Your artwork should be clear, professional, and meet the platform's requirements.

Your artwork should be clear, professional, and meet the platform's requirements. Provide correct information: Check your song title, artiste name, producer credits, and featured artistes before submitting.

Check your song title, artiste name, producer credits, and featured artistes before submitting. Choose a reliable distributor: Compare subscription fees, commissions, and payment arrangements before making a decision.

Compare subscription fees, commissions, and payment arrangements before making a decision. Promote your release: Share your music links on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other social media platforms to attract listeners.

Share your music links on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other social media platforms to attract listeners. Stay consistent: Releasing good music regularly can help you build an audience over time.

Getting your music on Spotify, Audiomack, and Apple Music is no longer something only established musicians can do. Upcoming Nigerian artistes can also take advantage of these platforms to share their creativity, connect with listeners, and grow their careers.

While Audiomack allows direct uploads through its Creator app, Spotify and Apple Music generally require musicians to work with music distributors. Whichever platform you choose, having quality music, the right information, and a good promotion strategy can make a difference.

For an upcoming artiste, the journey to becoming recognised may start with something as simple as getting that first song online.

Portable's Tony Montana surpasses 10m on Audiomack

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Portable achieved another remarkable milestone in his music career, sparking excitement among his fans. The singer announced that his hit collaboration with British rapper Skepta, titled Tony Montana, surpassed 10 million streams on Audiomack, marking another significant achievement for the controversial music star.

In a post shared by Portable, Audiomack congratulated the singer on reaching the impressive streaming milestone.

Source: Legit.ng