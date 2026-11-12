The University of Nigeria, Nsukka confirmed that 10 students were involved in an incident at an off-campus party on November 11, 2026

Four students died after allegedly consuming substances suspected to be alcohol and drugs at a party held to celebrate a friend's final-year exams

Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Ortuanya declared a three-day mourning period and said the six surviving students are receiving hospital care

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nsukka, Enugu State - The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has confirmed that four of its students died following an incident at an off-campus party in Nsukka, Enugu State, on November 11, 2026.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Ortuanya, said a total of 10 students were caught up in the incident.

Ten UNN students from different departments were involved in the incident. Photo credit: UNN

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Televsion, he disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Thursday, Nove,ber 12, 2026.

The gathering had been organised to mark the completion of a friend's final-year examinations.

According to Ortuanya, the four students who died allegedly consumed substances believed to be a combination of alcohol and drugs.

The remaining six students are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.

UNN students from multiple departments affected

The Vice-Chancellor also moved to correct a claim that had been circulating in the media, clarifying that the students involved came from different departments across the university, not exclusively from the Faculty of Pharmaceut1cal Sciences as some reports had suggested.

Ortuanya described the tragedy as "a death too many" and announced a three-day mourning period in honour of the students who lost their lives.

Mourning period declared

The deaths have shaken the university community, coming as they did during what was meant to be a moment of celebration for a student who had just rounded off his academic work.

No further details about the specific substances involved or the precise cause of death were provided by the university at the time of the announcement.

UNN Vice-Chancellor Simon Ortuanya declares three days of mourning

Source: Original

Governor Bago’s convoy kills 4 FUTMinna students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a vehicle carrying a senior Niger State government official rammed into a car with five university students in Minna on Monday.

The crash happened as Gov Mohammed Bago's convoy was returning from a condolence visit to a traditional ruler in Niger State.

Niger State Police confirmed the incident and said an investigation into the fatal head-on collision was underway.

Source: Legit.ng